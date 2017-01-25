Art and history collide at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and the Alabama Department of Archives and History are teaming up to put a special exhibition on display. It’s called "Sewn Together: Two centuries of Alabama quilts."

“We have 28 examples of some of the most beautiful quilts you have ever seen,” said Margaret Lynne Ausfeld, Curator at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, explaining that the exhibition features 14 nineteenth and twentieth-century quilts from the Department of Archives and History collection, paired with 14 contemporary quilts from the collection of the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

“These would have been expensive fabrics at the time,” Ryan Blocker, Textile Curator for the Alabama Department of Archives and History, describes one of the quilts on display. “They’re coming from places like England to Talladega. So this not only tells us the story of the family but the good that were available at the time.

The partnership between the Museum and the Department of Archives came about when staff members from MMFA visited the state department’s storage facility.

“As we were standing, looking at all of these fabulous quilts, that were actually rolled up and not quite accessible, the curator and I just started talking about

the similarities in quilting over 200 years and the continuity of these traditions in our state,” remembers Ausfeld.

There is also an online component to the exhibition. The Archives department and the museum have collaborated on an interactive website.

“It allows those who can’t come to the exhibit to get a sense of what’s going on here,” said Blocker. “It will allow you to view the pairs, and then view the individual quilts. We’ll have bios on the quilters, interactive maps so you can see where these quilts are coming from, as well as videos on how to care for and store your quilts.”



The website will officially go online Thursday.

The “Sewn Together” exhibition is MMFA’s first commemoration of Alabama’s three-year bicentennial celebration. The exhibition opens to the public Thursday with a free reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Jennifer Swope, Assistant Curator for the David and Robert Logie Department of Textile and Fashion Arts at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston will present the 2017 Flieshman Lecture “From Bed to Wall: Quilts as Art. Swope will explore the work of Alabama and other American quilters in the context of quilts’ transformation from bed covers to art.



