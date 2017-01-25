2 in custody in connection to Nov. Chilton County home invasion

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
The Tallassee Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct charges against Robert Ben Taylor.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
Opening statements have begun in the trial of an Auburn man accused of killing his stepdaughter. George Barton is accused of killing Caley Presley back in June of 2015 after Barton allegedly admitted to striking the five-year-old with a belt over a two-day period.More >>
At Wednesday's state board of education work session, State Superintendent Michael Sentance unveiled his plan to improve education across Alabama.More >>
On Friday 263 Opelika High School students will receive their diplomas. Among this year's graduates is RaKavius Chambers, a young man who is raising the bar high, both in and out of the classroom.More >>
Dothan police are beefing up traffic patrols for Memorial Day, from Thursday to Tuesday.More >>
Law enforcement in Tallapoosa County has arrested three more suspects as part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.More >>
