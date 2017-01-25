2 in custody in connection to Nov. Chilton County home invasion

The two suspects wanted in connection to a November home invasion in Chilton County have been taken into custody, according to CrimeStoppers.

Austin Patrick Hall, 21, and Billy Lamar Kyle Martin, 23, were identified as suspects in the incident that occurred on Nov. 22.

Hall turned himself in on Feb. 1 due to the amount of social media attention that was brought up by a CrimeStoppers report.

Martin was taken into custody on Tuesday after law enforcement received a confidential tip regarding his whereabouts.

Both have been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and second-degree assault.

