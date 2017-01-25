2 in custody in connection to Nov. Chilton County home invasion

One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
The first emergency situation was a crash involving multiple passenger vans and a truck carrying hazardous materials. The second scenario was a tornado touching down in a populated area.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Alabama's governor has rejected a request for a DNA test in the case of a death row inmate who's scheduled to die next month after evading seven previous execution dates.More >>
More than 120 children in Perry County are getting free eye care today.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
A Montgomery man charged with attempted murder after a shooting Thursday has made bond and is out of jail.More >>
A Montgomery man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Thursday.More >>
Residents across central and south Alabama are beginning cleanup efforts following the damaging storms that made their way across the state Thursday.More >>
The Auburn Police Department has arrested a Tuskegee man in connection with two auto burglaries.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
