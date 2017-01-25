Tallassee murder suspect apologizes, confesses in court

Emotions were raw in Elmore County District Court Wednesday as murder suspect Malik Johnson confessed to killing his 26-year-old friend, Stephvon Adams.

Two families approached the bench, heartbroken and grieving for two very different reasons. Johnson requested a reduction in his $2 million bond for first-degree robbery and murder.

Johnson father spoke candidly to District Judge Glenn Goggans.

“I want Malik home. His family wants him home,” the man said. “The Adams’ family wants Stephvon home. I know they can't have him,” he went on.

Johnson’s father explained Adams was like a son to him. He struggled to ask the judge for mercy, to reduce the bond.

“It's hard to ask for leniency for your child when they don't have their child,” Johnson explained.

Investigators believe Johnson was sitting in the passenger seat of Adam's car when he started firing. Adams, injured by the gun shots, stumbled out of the car. That's when Johnson reportedly got in the driver's seat and ran over the man, dragging him.

Adams' body was found near Hwy. 229 on Dec. 17. He'd been shot multiple times.

Adam’s family attended the hearing to explain to the judge they feared for their safety if Johnson made bond. Instead, they received an unexpected apology from the suspect, who asked the judge to speak.

“Anything you say would be used against you, and it will be used against you – let me tell you,” warned Judge Goggans. “You have an absolute Fifth Amendment right not to testify today or anytime.”

Johnson stated he understood and turned to Adams' family.

“I just want to apologize for what happened, I know I messed up, and I'm sorry,” Johnson stated. “I know y'all will never get him back. I just wanted to say I'm sorry. I was scared, and I did what I thought I had to do.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Mandy Johnson said Johnson’s confession was unexpected, but added, "with what happened today in court, we will use that against him in any future proceedings.”

Goggans denied any bond reduction and bound the case over to a grand jury.

“We will present all charges possible to the grand jury,” Mandy Johnson stated. “Everything from murder to robbery, to a possible capital murder charge. We will let the grand jury decide what's appropriate for the indictment.”

Johnson, 18, is not charged with capital murder due to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prohibits any suspect 18 years or younger to be sentenced to life without parole or the death penalty.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.