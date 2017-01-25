Tallassee murder suspect apologizes, confesses in court

One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation.More >>
A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation.More >>
The cost of doing business during a political scandal added up to countless dollars and jobs for The State of Alabama. The governor who campaigned on job creation, foregoingMore >>
The cost of doing business during a political scandal added up to countless dollars and jobs for the state of Alabama. The governor who campaigned on job creation, foregoing pay until Alabama was back to full employment, never cashed in on the promise - and it cost local cities in the process.More >>
Residents across central and south Alabama are beginning cleanup efforts following the damaging storms that made their way across the state Thursday.More >>
Residents across central and south Alabama are beginning cleanup efforts following the damaging storms that made their way across the state Thursday.More >>
“It’s to protect the U.S. Constitution, the Second Amendment that is the cornerstone of this piece of legislation,“ Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, explained.More >>
“It’s to protect the U.S. Constitution, the Second Amendment that is the cornerstone of this piece of legislation,“ Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, explained.More >>
The first emergency situation was a crash involving multiple passenger vans and a truck carrying hazardous materials. The second scenario was a tornado touching down in a populated area.More >>
The first emergency situation was a crash involving multiple passenger vans and a truck carrying hazardous materials. The second scenario was a tornado touching down in a populated area.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Alabama's governor has rejected a request for a DNA test in the case of a death row inmate who's scheduled to die next month after evading seven previous execution dates.More >>
Alabama's governor has rejected a request for a DNA test in the case of a death row inmate who's scheduled to die next month after evading seven previous execution dates.More >>
More than 120 children in Perry County are getting free eye care today.More >>
More than 120 children in Perry County are getting free eye care today.More >>