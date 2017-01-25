Old Alex City stadium to get new life

Alex City's historic Hamp Lyon Stadium is getting a much-needed revamp.

The stadium was built in the 1930s and formally dedicated as Hamp Lyon Stadium in the early 70s.

Alex City Main Street Executive Director Richard Wagoner grew up in Alex City and remembers the glory days of the Hamp. Now he is working to spearhead a campaign to bring the games back to Hamp.

Hamp Lyon Stadium was THE place to gather every Friday night for high school football games. It was built in the 1930s and for the next 40 years or so fans cheered on the two high school football teams in town at the time.

Later, the Sportsplex was built in 1986, leaving Wagoner's old stomping grounds neglected and largely forgotten.

The local governments are on board, including the Alex City school district. All will contribute either money or in-kind services to give the stadium a massive makeover.

"Completely rebuild the field, new irrigation, new fencing, new lighting. We knocked it down to around $400,000 to $425,000," Wagoner said.

Alex City Mayor Jim Nabors says the city will give $35,000 and use city workers to help county employees revamp "The Hamp."

The Hamp may not be the Sportsplex in terms of accommodations, but Richard Wagoner says that's not the overriding goal, meaning supporters still want to retain its intimacy.

"This will also function as a regulation size soccer field," Wagoner said.

Hamp Lyon was a local icon, a longtime coach for Alex City High School winning more than 100 games over 17 years.

Richard Wagoner says renovations begin in March and will be done in phases over a three year period.

