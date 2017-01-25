Old Alex City stadium to get new life - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Old Alex City stadium to get new life

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WSFA) -

Alex City's historic Hamp Lyon Stadium is getting a much-needed revamp.

The stadium was built in the 1930s and formally dedicated as Hamp Lyon Stadium in the early 70s.

Alex City Main Street Executive Director Richard Wagoner grew up in Alex City and remembers the glory days of the Hamp. Now he is working to spearhead a campaign to bring the games back to Hamp.

Hamp Lyon Stadium was THE place to gather every Friday night for high school football games. It was built in the 1930s and for the next 40 years or so fans cheered on the two high school football teams  in town at the time. 

Later, the Sportsplex was built in 1986, leaving Wagoner's old stomping grounds neglected and largely forgotten.

The local governments are on board, including the Alex City school district. All will contribute either money or in-kind services to give the stadium a massive makeover.

"Completely rebuild the field, new irrigation, new fencing, new lighting. We knocked it down to around $400,000 to $425,000," Wagoner said.
Alex City Mayor Jim Nabors says the city will give $35,000 and use city workers to help county employees revamp "The Hamp."

The Hamp may not be the Sportsplex in terms of accommodations, but Richard Wagoner says that's not the overriding goal, meaning supporters still want to retain its intimacy.

"This will also function as a regulation size soccer field," Wagoner said.

Hamp Lyon was a local icon, a longtime coach for Alex City High School winning more than 100 games over 17 years. 

Richard Wagoner says renovations begin in March and will be done in phases over a three year period.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:08:11 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

  • Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Friday, April 28 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-04-28 17:49:28 GMT
    The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly