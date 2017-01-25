Central AL CrimeStoppers celebrates 20 years of public service

One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The New England Patriots selected Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with the 85th pick of the NFL Draft Friday.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
A Montgomery man who has been in and out of prison his entire adult life and racked up more than a dozen felony convictions will never walk the streets of the community again after pleading guilty to a “heinous” murder inside a local business.More >>
Friday marks Houston County Gives Day which is all about highlighting non-profit organizations in the area.More >>
The Montgomery Art Guild and Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts celebrated the opening of the 42nd MAG Museum Exhibition with Featured Artist Mary Lynne Levy Friday night with an awards ceremony.More >>
A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation.More >>
The cost of doing business during a political scandal added up to countless dollars and jobs for the state of Alabama. The governor who campaigned on job creation, foregoing pay until Alabama was back to full employment, never cashed in on the promise - and it cost local cities in the process.More >>
Residents across central and south Alabama are beginning cleanup efforts following the damaging storms that made their way across the state Thursday.More >>
“It’s to protect the U.S. Constitution, the Second Amendment that is the cornerstone of this piece of legislation,“ Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, explained.More >>
