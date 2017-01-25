Central AL CrimeStoppers celebrates 20 years of public service

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers celebrated its 20 year anniversary Wednesday with an awards luncheon. The organization presented the 2016 Officer of the Year Award to 11 different officers who each represent a different law enforcement agency in the area.

The winners are:

Trooper Jimmie Hendrix, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Special Agent Senior Anthony Birmingham, ALEA -United States Marshal

Investigator Steve Campbell, Autauga County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Donnie Foster, Elmore County Sheriff’s Office

Investigator Dion Robinson, Macon County Sheriff’s Office

Lieutenant Don Pugh, Millbrook Police Department

Corporal Ben Harrison, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Corporal Jamail D. Copeland, Montgomery Police Department

Investigator Eric Collier, Prattville Police Department

Sergeant Darrell Spraggins, Wetumpka Police Department

Inspector Ernest Williams, Middle District Alabama

The winners were recognized for their work on a number of different cases involving tough issues like suicide prevention, illegal drug possession, and sex offenders.

The awards were presented by WSFA 12 News Anchor John O’Connor, who served as the Master of Ceremony.

WSFA 12 News also received an award for Founding Primary News Media Supporter.

The first president of the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Board, Ty Fondren, was also acknowledged. Fondren said the program has grown tremendously since it first started in 1997.

“I'm very proud that I was there in the very beginning to help it start,” Fondren said. “We started with just a few law enforcement agencies and now we have over a dozen law enforcement agencies that participate in this program."

The current executive director for the organization, Tony Garrett, said that even though officers do not seek recognition for their service, it is important to honor them for what they do.

“It’s very important,” Garrett said. “If you risk your life every day, you want someone to pat you on the back at some time, and you want your family and friends to know what you do. It actually makes a difference. So, this is just one way that we try to give them that acknowledgment."

From 1997 to 2016, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has received 6,555 tips, allowed for 5,210 charges to be filed, made the way for 2,055 arrests and paid $120,755 in rewards.

