AL prison commissioner discusses corruption, overcrowding - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AL prison commissioner discusses corruption, overcrowding

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Phones, drugs, and other contraband are making their way into Alabama's prison system, and now Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn is answering questions from lawmakers about corruption from correctional officers.

Dunn, speaking to the legislative judiciary committees, admitted it's an issue that needs to be addressed, calling corruption "unacceptable". In the last 20 months, the commissioner says more than 70 members of ADOC's corrections staff have been arrested, resigned or have pending charges against them related to contraband.

Legislators want to make sure that before they commit $800 million to build four new mega-prisons, they can trust the people who will be running them. 

Dunn says he's tried to clamp down on illegal contraband and corruption, from training to investigations. But the reality is that most corrections officers make around $30,000 per year and there aren't enough eyes to watch everyone. He believes the risk grows daily as prisons become more crowded.

State Sen. Cam Ward, who is the judiciary committee chairman, agrees corruption is a problem.

"Officers can’t win, unfortunately," Ward said. "They are overworked. They are understaffed. They are underpaid."  

"I support Commissioner Dunn 110 percent, as everybody on this committee does," said State Rep. Allen Farley. "But at this point, I don't believe building new prisons until you take care of what's going on inside the prisons is all we need to be talking about." 

Farley said he's talked to recent prisoners who say 'it’s no longer the Department of Correction, to us, it’s the Department of Corruption.”

Dunn is quick to point out that most corrections officer do a great job, but with overcrowding and under staffing, it's hard to fix the system.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Friday, April 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-04-29 00:11:43 GMT
    The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly