AL leaders react to Pres. Trump's border, immigration actions

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

President Donald Trump has been in office less than a week, but he's wasting no time issuing executive orders on a range of topics from border security and immigration to health care.

Alabama's leaders are reacting to the president's actions regarding illegal immigration. Here's what they're saying:

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Dist 1) 

“It is exciting to have a President who is actually focused on securing our border and addressing the widespread issue of illegal immigration. I have said repeatedly that the immigration issue is critical because it deals directly with the safety and security of the American people. With the actions taken today, I think we are taking important steps in the right direction. More work will be needed, and I am committed to doing what I can in Congress to secure the border and stop illegal immigration.”

Rep. Martha Roby (R-Dist. 2) 

“President Trump’s executive orders today represent a positive first step toward getting control of our illegal immigration problem through enhancing border security and cutting off the magnet of sanctuary cities. We need to have immigration policies that put America’s interests first and discourage people from entering the country illegally. For too long, I’m afraid we’ve had the opposite. I look forward to advancing policies that will help secure the border, stop illegal immigration, and prevent human trafficking through my work on the Judiciary and Appropriations Committees.”

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Dist 3)

“I strongly support President Trump’s plan to build a wall along our southern border. As a senior member of the Homeland Security Committee, I have long been a proponent of such an action that will protect our sovereignty, security, and jobs. Additionally, I am working on a legislative plan with other members to make Mexico, and other countries that benefit from illegal immigration, pay their fair share to secure the border.” 

We'll add more reaction as they become available.

