Red Cross accepting donations for GA tornado victims

The Red Cross and WALB-TV, WSFA 12 News' sister station, are raising money to help the victims of the severe weather and tornadoes in south Georgia.

You can donate online here: Donate to South Georgia storm relief online now

An EF-3 tornado struck Sunday afternoon, and killed four people in Albany, GA.

Another tornado that began an EF-2 and grew to an EF-3, killed 11 others in other south Georgia counties. Adel was the hardest hit. Seven people died there.

