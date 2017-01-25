Red Cross accepting donations for GA tornado victims - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Red Cross accepting donations for GA tornado victims

ALBANY, GA (WSFA) -

The Red Cross and WALB-TV, WSFA 12 News' sister station, are raising money to help the victims of the severe weather and tornadoes in south Georgia. 

You can donate online here: Donate to South Georgia storm relief online now

An EF-3 tornado struck Sunday afternoon, and killed four people in Albany, GA.

Another tornado that began an EF-2 and grew to an EF-3, killed 11 others in other south Georgia counties. Adel was the hardest hit. Seven people died there.

