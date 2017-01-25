Auburn University puts spotlight on growing concern of stalking

Drinking heavily over a short period of time can significantly boost the risk of an abnormal heart rhythm, even in healthy people, new German research suggests.

Vaccines prevent serious infections so effectively that many parents mistakenly believe the diseases are no longer a threat in the United States, a pediatrician warns.

It's the leading cause of permanent vision loss for Americans, but a condition called age-related macular degeneration (AMD) may be going undiagnosed too often, new research suggests.

Previous research has linked type 2 diabetes and memory loss. Now, new research may be closing in on some of the reasons why.

January is National Stalking Awareness Month and public safety officials on and off Auburn University's campus are working to shed light and bring awareness to this crime. Stalking is a pervasive, dangerous, and potentially lethal crime. One in 4 women and one in 13 men will be victims of it in their lifetime.

Susan McCallister, Associate Director of AU Campus Safety and Security, says the University started tracking stalking cases in 2013. Since that point, they have worked to make students aware of the issue. Resources like Green Dot and 24-hour advocacy services have been implemented to help those affected.

Rates of stalking among college students are typically higher than the general public. This is the case in Auburn. According to AU Campus Stalking Statistics, in 2013 there were 10 reported cases, in 2014 there were 14, and 2015 there were 24 reported cases.

"We are working on compiling statistics for 2016 now," McCallister said. "It does look like that trend is going to continue and we will have even more in 2016. We know that it is a very under reported crime, just like sexual assault. The majority of people who are stalked are stalked by someone they know, 85 percent. Anyone can be a victim.

For more information about stalking, you can visit www.victimsofcrime.org/src

