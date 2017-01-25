Auburn University puts spotlight on growing concern of stalking

Previous research has linked type 2 diabetes and memory loss. Now, new research may be closing in on some of the reasons why.More >>
It's the leading cause of permanent vision loss for Americans, but a condition called age-related macular degeneration (AMD) may be going undiagnosed too often, new research suggests.More >>
Family income can take a big hit when a wife or husband cares for a spouse with cancer, researchers report.More >>
Vaccines prevent serious infections so effectively that many parents mistakenly believe the diseases are no longer a threat in the United States, a pediatrician warns.More >>
Drinking heavily over a short period of time can significantly boost the risk of an abnormal heart rhythm, even in healthy people, new German research suggests.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
More than 120 children in Perry County are getting free eye care today.More >>
What would you do if you found out a loved one has cancer?More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
The husband of Happy Days star Erin Moran says the actress died from stage four skin cancer.More >>
The ABC Cancer Ministry will be hosting a bone marrow registry drive along with Be the Match in Prattville Wednesday.More >>
Alabama voters will decide in 2018 whether to write anti-abortion language into the state constitution.More >>
As temperatures start to heat up, pools across the River Region will open up as well. The outdoor pool at the Bell Road YMCA will open on Monday, but they say before you dive in, it's important to remember - safety first.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to decriminalize midwifery.More >>
