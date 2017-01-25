New Tuskegee mayor brings fresh vision to city

When Lawerence Tony Haygood won the election over longtime, incumbent Mayor Johnny Ford, you could say it was the beginning of a new day in Tuskegee. Now, Mayor Haygood has launched a campaign to let residents know it's not just a new day, it's a great day.

Having been in the mayor's office for just three months, Haygood says things are going well so far.

"We've had the chance to do an initial assessment of where things are, what we have to work with and determine what our challenges are going forward," Haygood said. "We're encouraged by the participation of the citizens who have actively been involved in our planning and determining what our priorities are and how we're going to get there."

Before becoming mayor, Haygood served as City Councilman-At-Large and Mayor Pro-tem. He says to make Tuskegee a great place to live, there will need to be new and improved places to live. That's why his number one priority is housing.

"We want to get the abandoned housing taken care of so that we get more citizens staying here. We're already working on a CDBG [Community Development Block Grant] project where we're taking down abandoned houses," the mayor explained. "We're taking down 18 houses and properties right now."

Haygood goes on, "We're paving some streets on the other side of town. We want to provide more housing that fits the population we have here, which is student housing, which we have two developers developing apartments now in the city in different locations. We want to develop all of that so the citizens see that this town is growing, it's improving, it's becoming a better town."

But Housing is just one part of the mayor's vision for the city.

The new business park off exit 38 recently received a $300,000 grant to help make it a reality, creating new economic life and hope in Macon County.

"We think that that's going to be a very active exit. A lot of good retail there. We're encouraged by that. The grants that we've gotten from the state have definitely helped us with that. The sewer, the water, the electrical and then access roads."

And as the citizens see those improvements, Haygood says they're making their own contributions in making Tuskegee great.

"So it's a whole community spirit that I'm pleased with. It's changed in the sense of people getting involved, making positive changes and deciding that they want to do some things to improve our community. They recognize what we have here. They want to share it with others and help others understand - this is a great place. Let's take advantage of what we have."

Mayor Haygood expects work on the exit 38 project to begin in the next six to nine months.

