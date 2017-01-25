Thunderbirds preparing for April airshow in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Thunderbirds preparing for April airshow in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbird demonstration team is preparing to fly over Montgomery once again.

On Wednesday, the group conducted an aerial survey over Maxwell Air Force Base and Dannelly Field.

Maxwell's two-day air show and open house is set for April 8 and 9.

The Thunderbirds will perform on both days along with a variety of static displays and air and ground demonstrations.

Admission is free to the public. The base is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

The last time the Thunderbirds were in Montgomery was 2010.

