Troy's Antonio Garcia ready for his shot

You'll see a lot of different helmets at Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the 2017 Reese's Senior Bowl, but one helmet that sticks out belongs to Antonio Garcia who is looking to make the most of this opportunity.

The Troy senior offensive lineman is getting the chance of a lifetime.

Garcia is the first Trojan since James Brown, not the Godfather of Soul, back in 2012 to participate in the Senior Bowl.

It's a big honor for the Atlanta native, but not as big as his draft stock has risen during his time at Troy.

Garcia is considered a second day draft pick by most, but he has the potential to be a first rounder, something Troy hasn't had since Leodis McKelvin in 2008.

Garcia could also be the first Trojan offensive lineman drafted since Michael Moore in 2000.

But for Garcia, this opportunity isn't about moving up the draft board, it's about getting his name up there.

"I just want to prove to all the scouts and the coaches that I can compete with anybody and hopefully I've been doing a good job at that," Garcia said. "I've been having a lot of fun competing against the best and I'm just trying day by day to prove myself. It's definitely different. I feel like I'm getting adjusted to it. The speed is little different, the guys are a little bigger, but I'm just taking it day by day."

You can catch Antonio and the rest of the draft hopefuls in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

