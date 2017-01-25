Troy's Antonio Garcia ready for his shot

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Alabama’s 2017 Golden Flake A-Day Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The A-Day Game will be televised live on ESPN for the second year in a row and is free to the public.More >>
Alabama’s 2017 Golden Flake A-Day Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The A-Day Game will be televised live on ESPN for the second year in a row and is free to the public.More >>
Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.More >>
Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
The Troy Trojans have come alive on the baseball diamond.More >>
The Troy Trojans have come alive on the baseball diamond.More >>
For the third time in the last four years the Troy Women's golf team is on top at the Sun Belt Conference after the Trojans were able to capture the conference title last week down in Muscle Shoals.More >>
For the third time in the last four years the Troy Women's golf team is on top at the Sun Belt Conference after the Trojans were able to capture the conference title last week down in Muscle Shoals.More >>
Jackson Cofer’s three-run homer in the fifth proved to be enough to boost Troy past No. 5 Auburn, 5-2, Tuesday at Plainsman Park.More >>
Jackson Cofer’s three-run homer in the fifth proved to be enough to boost Troy past No. 5 Auburn, 5-2, Tuesday at Plainsman Park.More >>
Chris Casher was a star defensive end at Florida State. His name was linked multiple times to off-the-field incidents involving Jameis Winston during his time as a Seminole.More >>
Chris Casher was a star defensive end at Florida State. His name was linked multiple times to off-the-field incidents involving Jameis Winston during his time as a Seminole.More >>
Former Troy kicker Ryan Kay has no doubt he can do whatever is asked of him in the NFL.More >>
Former Troy kicker Ryan Kay has no doubt he can do whatever is asked of him in the NFL.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community and meet with its priests and seminarians before returning to Rome.More >>
Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community and meet with its priests and seminarians before returning to Rome.More >>
A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.More >>
A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.More >>
A popular Montgomery salon's owner is recovering in an Atlanta hospital and so is one of his employees, after she gave him the gift of life.More >>
A popular Montgomery salon's owner is recovering in an Atlanta hospital and so is one of his employees, after she gave him the gift of life.More >>
The New England Patriots selected Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with the 85th pick of the NFL Draft Friday.More >>
The New England Patriots selected Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with the 85th pick of the NFL Draft Friday.More >>
A Montgomery man who has been in and out of prison his entire adult life and racked up more than a dozen felony convictions will never walk the streets of the community again after pleading guilty to a “heinous” murder inside a local business.More >>
A Montgomery man who has been in and out of prison his entire adult life and racked up more than a dozen felony convictions will never walk the streets of the community again after pleading guilty to a “heinous” murder inside a local business.More >>
Friday marks Houston County Gives Day which is all about highlighting non-profit organizations in the area.More >>
Friday marks Houston County Gives Day which is all about highlighting non-profit organizations in the area.More >>
The Montgomery Art Guild and Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts celebrated the opening of the 42nd MAG Museum Exhibition with Featured Artist Mary Lynne Levy Friday night with an awards ceremony.More >>
The Montgomery Art Guild and Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts celebrated the opening of the 42nd MAG Museum Exhibition with Featured Artist Mary Lynne Levy Friday night with an awards ceremony.More >>
A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation.More >>
A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation.More >>