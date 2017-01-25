AL doesn't fare well in state tobacco report

The American Lung Association has released its latest report evaluating states and the federal government on tobacco control laws and policies.

Alabama didn't fair well, but no state got all A's. Several states failed every category, including Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas and virginia.

Alabama almost made that list, getting F's in tobacco prevention, smoke-free air, tobacco taxes and access to cessation services.

Alabama got a D in age minimum to buy tobacco products, which is 19.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S., taking 480,000 lives a year, according to the American Lung Association.

