Montgomery immigration attorney weighs in on possible border wall

One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place Saturday night without its traditional star.More >>
On Day 100 in office, Trump to visit Pennsylvania to talk tough on trade, mark milestone with rally.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
Four rounds of the NFL draft left and plenty of talented players to go around.More >>
Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community and meet with its priests and seminarians before returning to Rome.More >>
The Montgomery Art Guild and Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts celebrated the opening of the 42nd MAG Museum Exhibition with Featured Artist Mary Lynne Levy Friday night with an awards ceremony.More >>
An Auburn police officer was injured during a traffic stop early Saturday morning when a vehicle knocked him to the ground.More >>
Residents across central and south Alabama are beginning cleanup efforts following the damaging storms that made their way across the state Thursday.More >>
