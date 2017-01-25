Key scores 26 points in Alabama's win over Georgia

By CHRIS STARRS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Alabama's Braxton Key scored a career-best 26 points and was one of four Crimson Tide players to score in double figures Wednesday night in an 80-60 victory over Georgia.

Corban Collins and Riley Norris added 15 points each and Jimmie Taylor contributed 10 before fouling out for Alabama (12-7, 5-2 SEC).

Key's total improved on the 24 points he scored in an 80-67 loss to Florida on Jan. 10.

Georgia (12-8, 4-4) was led by Yante Maten's 20 points. Juwan Parker added 10. J.J. Frazier, who came in averaging 16.2 points, was held to four on 2-of-9 shooting.

The game's notable moment came with 1:59 remaining in the first half when Georgia coach Mark Fox charged on to the floor to contest a carrying call on Jordan Harris. Fox was assessed two technicals and ejected, and Alabama went on to break open a four-point game and take a 41-27 lead at halftime.

