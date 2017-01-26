Secretary of State John Merrill: Alabama's elections are secure

One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community and meet with its priests and seminarians before returning to Rome.More >>
A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.More >>
On Day 100 in office, Trump to visit Pennsylvania to talk tough on trade, mark milestone with rally.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
A popular Montgomery salon's owner is recovering in an Atlanta hospital and so is one of his employees, after she gave him the gift of life.More >>
The New England Patriots selected Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with the 85th pick of the NFL Draft Friday.More >>
A Montgomery man who has been in and out of prison his entire adult life and racked up more than a dozen felony convictions will never walk the streets of the community again after pleading guilty to a “heinous” murder inside a local business.More >>
Friday marks Houston County Gives Day which is all about highlighting non-profit organizations in the area.More >>
The Montgomery Art Guild and Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts celebrated the opening of the 42nd MAG Museum Exhibition with Featured Artist Mary Lynne Levy Friday night with an awards ceremony.More >>
