Still time to prepare for the Montgomery Half Marathon and 5K

The Montgomery Half Marathon and 5k races are just seven weeks from Saturday. Thousands of runners will be winding through some of the Capital City's best-known, and prettiest communities.

Officials say the course is not changing, it's the same USATF 13.1 mile course that starts at the water tower on Tallapoosa street, runs through the Capitol Heights neighborhood, Oak Park, Alabama State University, Cloverdale and Huntingdon, and back downtown.

What is changing, however, is how organizers are approaching this race. They say this year the focus is on the non-experienced runner and bringing the community together.

"There are so many people in Montgomery that are not involved in any kind of fitness," said Race Director Hardy Sellers. "We really want to make it an easy approach for them get involved."

Sellers says the Montgomery Half Marathon and 5K race this year is for everyone.

"We're working really hard to bring the running community together here in the river region, but also the non-running community. We're trying to encourage people who have not run or participated before. We've got a six-week couch to 5k plan for those who have never run before to come out and start training. plenty of time to get ready for the 5K."

"I've tackled a one-half marathon in the past and I really enjoyed it, and it's going to be an interesting challenge for me," Meagan Hall said, who will be running Montgomery's race for the first time. "I just moved here to Montgomery a few months ago for school."

Hall is already finding that sense of community race organizers are hoping to expand.

"Running with people, it's just so much more enjoyable," Hall explains. "Military, all sorts of backgrounds and walks of life, different age groups."

"The goal of this is not just to have people one and done, do the race and never do it again, but also start of a lifestyle of health, and fitness being part of that. other things as well," Sellers said.

Sellers and his team are working to make sure first time runners don't stop at this race.

"We've teamed up with some of the other races in the area, right after the Montgomery half, Centerpoint has a half marathon in Prattville. So we're working with their race director and they're going to team up with us, and we're going to be encouraging people who raced with us, you had a great time, great experience, sign up and do Centerpoint," explained Sellers. "And so it's ongoing that if they do 5k this year, maybe they'll do half marathon next year."

Organizers say there will be no full marathon this year; 26.2 miles is not something the typical beginner can tackle and accomplish. The half marathon, 13.1 miles, is a much more achievable goal. It is something most people can reach with just a few months of training.

The price to participate in either the half marathon or 5k is drastically reduced from year's past, and the race packets will be full of better items than ever before.

Race day for the Montgomery Half Marathon and 5k is March 11th. You can register at this website.

