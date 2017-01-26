AU board of trustees approve new game day facility

A new game day facility at Jordan-Hare stadium has received final approval from the Auburn board of trustees.

During the February board meeting held Friday, the board approved seven projects including the new facility.

The 28-million-dollar project will include a 44,000 square foot, multi-story facility. It is expected to feature recruiting space for football and Olympic sports, a new club space for fans and a new press box to relocate media, according to the project summary.

The project also includes a 16,000 square foot renovation of the existing home football locker room.

The facility is set to be located at the southwest corner of Jordan-Hare stadium, while the locker room renovation will be with the existing area of the stadium.

The project execution schedule is slated to take place from May 2017 through July 2018.

