AU board of trustees approve new game day facility

The New England Patriots selected Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with the 85th pick of the NFL Draft Friday.More >>
The New England Patriots selected Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with the 85th pick of the NFL Draft Friday.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Trinity Presbyterian School has named Barry Loyal the next head football coach for the Wildcats. It won't take him long to get adjusted, however.More >>
Trinity Presbyterian School has named Barry Loyal the next head football coach for the Wildcats. It won't take him long to get adjusted, however.More >>
While many NFL hopefuls went to New York for the draft, O.J. Howard came back to his old stomping grounds in Autauga County.More >>
While many NFL hopefuls went to New York for the draft, O.J. Howard came back to his old stomping grounds in Autauga County.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Josh Stevens isn’t your average high school baseball player.More >>
Josh Stevens isn’t your average high school baseball player.More >>
The Troy Trojans have come alive on the baseball diamond.More >>
The Troy Trojans have come alive on the baseball diamond.More >>
Alabama lawmakers officially praised former MLB pitcher Tim Hudson for his charitable contributions to the state.More >>
Alabama lawmakers officially praised former MLB pitcher Tim Hudson for his charitable contributions to the state.More >>
The No. 9 Auburn softball wrapped up its regular season non-conference slate with a resounding 14-1 run-rule win at Alabama State Wednesday night. The Tigers (40-8) racked up 12 hits from nine sources in the six-inning contest.More >>
The No. 9 Auburn softball wrapped up its regular season non-conference slate with a resounding 14-1 run-rule win at Alabama State Wednesday night. The Tigers (40-8) racked up 12 hits from nine sources in the six-inning contest.More >>
For the third time in the last four years the Troy Women's golf team is on top at the Sun Belt Conference after the Trojans were able to capture the conference title last week down in Muscle Shoals.More >>
For the third time in the last four years the Troy Women's golf team is on top at the Sun Belt Conference after the Trojans were able to capture the conference title last week down in Muscle Shoals.More >>