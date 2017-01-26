Do you live in a cancer hot spot?

There’s some good news from the Journal of the American Medical Association: Overall cancer deaths in the United States have d ropped 20-percent since 1990.

Unfortunately, the study also found certain clusters where the opposite is true.

A new study breaks down cancer deaths in the U.S. county-by-county. It reveals clusters lagging behind national cancer prevention efforts.

Deaths from all cancers in 2014 were highest along the Mississippi River, near the Kentucky-West Virginia border, in Western Alaska, and in the South in general. The lowest cancer death rates were in places like Utah and Colorado.

According to the study, reasons for the gap could include a higher prevalence of risk factors like smoking and obesity. Prevention and screening in some counties can lag behind others, so normally treatable cancers go undetected. Limited health care access and limited awareness of cancer risks can also affect the quality of treatment.

Researchers say we should look to Delaware as an example of how to take action. When the state noticed an alarming rate of cancer deaths they began an initiative to increase screening rates among minorities, created a program to treat cancer for the uninsured and sent nurses and other health workers into communities.

In a decade, Delaware went from having the second highest rate of cancer deaths to the fourteenth.

