Eric: Quiet close to January

This January is going to be memorable for several reasons. Record-breaking warmth, a flirt with wintry weather & several rounds of severe weather. But none of those will flare as we close out the month. We couldn't be any more quiet over the next seven days...

TODAY: The cold front has cleared and the rain has now exited stage right. Minimal leftover cloud cover will result in mainly sunny skies for the bulk of the day ahead. Temperatures aren't likely to move much with cold air advection offsetting warmth of the sun. Middle and upper 50s will do the trick.

We'll dip into the 30s overnight tonight with most locations remaining just above freezing.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Cold air wins the fight Friday into the weekend with daily highs in the 50s and overnight lows around freezing.

The freezing line likely sneaks into south Alabama Saturday morning with highs Saturday generally in the lower 50s, but a few northern locations may stay in the 40s.

A slight rebound into next week could bring us back into the 60s, but we're still dry. No rain chances showing up on our seven-Day forecast.

