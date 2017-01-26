Police: Man hit, killed on N. Blvd. was trying to retrieve something from roadway

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon on the Northern Boulevard near Congressman Dickinson Drive.

Until the victim's next of kin can be notified, authorities are not releasing his name.

Capt. Regina Duckett said police and fire medics responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene after being hit by a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta. The driver of the VW was not injured.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim was driving east on the Boulevard when he pulled over to the side of the road and got out of his vehicle. The man appears to have been attempting to retrieve something from the westbound lanes when he was fatally injured.

The investigation is ongoing, but Duckett said no charges are anticipated.

