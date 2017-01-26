Marquez White turned down hoops to focus on football

The New England Patriots selected Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with the 85th pick of the NFL Draft Friday.More >>
The New England Patriots selected Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with the 85th pick of the NFL Draft Friday.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Trinity Presbyterian School has named Barry Loyal the next head football coach for the Wildcats. It won't take him long to get adjusted, however.More >>
Trinity Presbyterian School has named Barry Loyal the next head football coach for the Wildcats. It won't take him long to get adjusted, however.More >>
While many NFL hopefuls went to New York for the draft, O.J. Howard came back to his old stomping grounds in Autauga County.More >>
While many NFL hopefuls went to New York for the draft, O.J. Howard came back to his old stomping grounds in Autauga County.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Josh Stevens isn’t your average high school baseball player.More >>
Josh Stevens isn’t your average high school baseball player.More >>
NFL teams try to pick the best college players to make their squads Super Bowl contenders.More >>
NFL teams try to pick the best college players to make their squads Super Bowl contenders.More >>
The Troy Trojans have come alive on the baseball diamond.More >>
The Troy Trojans have come alive on the baseball diamond.More >>
Alabama lawmakers officially praised former MLB pitcher Tim Hudson for his charitable contributions to the state.More >>
Alabama lawmakers officially praised former MLB pitcher Tim Hudson for his charitable contributions to the state.More >>
The No. 9 Auburn softball wrapped up its regular season non-conference slate with a resounding 14-1 run-rule win at Alabama State Wednesday night. The Tigers (40-8) racked up 12 hits from nine sources in the six-inning contest.More >>
The No. 9 Auburn softball wrapped up its regular season non-conference slate with a resounding 14-1 run-rule win at Alabama State Wednesday night. The Tigers (40-8) racked up 12 hits from nine sources in the six-inning contest.More >>