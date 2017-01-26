Marquez White turned down hoops to focus on football

For Florida State cornerback Marquez White, the Senior Bowl is his chance to make an impression.

"I already knew what I could do," White said with confidence. "It was really to prove to the NFL personnel out here that I can play at a high level."

The Dothan native has come a long way since his playing days for the Northview Cougars, but now has his sights set on the NFL.

"It's been a long journey. It's been a real long journey," White admitted. "Just competing against all these elite guys out here, it's really bringing the best out in me and making me become a better player. I'm just excited to see where the future is going to take me."

White may not be the biggest or fastest guy in the game, but there is something unique about him. Not only has he been on a Florida State football team that's made the postseason, but he's also been on a Seminole basketball team that's made it to the NIT.

As a freshman, White joined the FSU basketball team following the football season. He appeared in six games for the Seminoles, including the NIT semifinal game against Minnesota. But after the 2013-2014 season, he made the decision to give up the double duty and focus on football.

"This is my career now," White stated. "Maybe a little later in life, I'll be able to coach it or something. Have a son, coach him. I'm a very instinctive guy. It helped me with my ball skills. My feet can definitely move well. I transitioned as much as I can. I still shoot from time to time."

And who knows, with White's athletic ability, we could see him take a shot at the NBA in the future.

