Autauga County set to replace 3 bridges

For the next few months, the Pine Level Branch Creek Bridge will be a bridge to nowhere. It's 50 years old and the timber pilings are rotting. It's time has come.

"Say an actual loaded truck came through here," hypothesized Autauga County Engineer John Mark Davis. "You could have some kind of damage that way."

Work has begun to replace it. The only real challenge facing construction crews will be the weather. Otherwise, it's pretty much a straightforward job.

"We don't have any utility issues, so that's a good thing. So all the utilities are back away so that won't hinder us on construction," Davis said.

Once this bridge is replaced, workers will move on to the next bridge which is over Mortar Creek. And finally, the South Mortar Creek Bridge will get attention. All three bridges are on County Road 85.

The spans will be completed by the fall for a combined total contract of $2.2 million, according to the engineer.

The new bridge should last far longer than 50 years thanks to the steel pilings. Each one weighs around 3,500 pounds.

"This bridge could probably take about 3 to 4 months," said Davis of construction time.

Replacing the bridges should have little impact on traffic since all of them are located in rural areas of the county.

Davis said since the three bridges were built around the same time in 1968, they were about three years away from becoming a real danger.

