Missing 14-year-old Autauga Co. girl found safe

AUTAUGA CO., AL (WSFA) -

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office confirms that 14-year-old Emmalee Jane Rose has been found and is home safe.

Rose was reported missing after she was last seen on Wednesday at her home in the 900 block of County Road 83. 

