Macon Co. Humane Society asks for help paying off large vet bill

January has already proven to be a very busy month for the Susan Allen and her staff at the Macon County Humane Society, and they're asking the public for help to pay off a big veterinarian bill.

"We picked up a dog in Shorter last night," Allen explained. "We have gotten a few from Tuskegee this week. I get calls from Macon County residents every day."

Currently, 74 animals are waiting to be adopted out, and while MCHS is prepared to fully vet each animal, over the last several weeks they have taken in more with serious injuries or sickness.

"We have taken in three dogs that were shot that we have had to treat. We had a dog that was hit by a car on the interstate that was treated. We did an intake this week of an animal that was severely emaciated," Allen explained.

The shelter is now facing a big challenge in paying off those vet bills. Right now the balance is upwards of $7,000 and counting. If they don't get help paying these off it could impact the services MCHS can provide.

"We have got to get the vet bills down. It directly affects if someone calls and we take in new animals in. It will also affect our ability to get them treated. It is just a matter of resources. If we have the resources we take them in," Allen explained.

The Macon County Humane Society is a non-profit. There are several ways you can help.

To give online visit http://www.maconcountyhumanesociety.org/

You can also send a check to

PO Box 831107

Tuskegee, AL 36083



Or call the Auburn Veterinary Hospital at 334-821-7810 and make a credit to the Macon County Humane Society vet bill.

