Josh: Cool, mostly dry days ahead

I'LL HAVE THE USUAL, PLEASE. After a very tumultuous January, the final week of this month will end on a relatively calm note. No tornadoes, no hail, no snow, no ice; we anticipate highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s and no rain through at least early next week.

WEAK WEEKEND SYSTEM? An upper trough slides through Tennessee and north Alabama over the weekend; the GFS tries to squeeze out a few snow flurries in north Alabama with this. Other models are dry. We think our area stays dry, but northeast Alabama could see a few flakes of snow flying over the weekend. Farther north, accumulating snow is likely in places like Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, especially above 2500'.

MODEST WARMING TREND: The deep upper trough will relax a bit into the middle of next week, which will allow temperatures to gradually warm. Nothing extraordinary, though; we'll still anticipate highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

