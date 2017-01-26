Montgomery releases civic data with new online tool

The City of Montgomery has launched an online resource that will allow residents to explore a range of civic data.

Open Data Montgomery is a new web platform that is available for free to the public.

Residents can already access information and data on demolitions, permits, inspections, 3-1-1 service requests and street paving.

According to the city, new data from different departments will be added as it becomes available.

You can explore the new resource, at data.montgomeryal.gov.

