Editorial: Meanness and hate must stop - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

opinion

Editorial: Meanness and hate must stop

By Mark Bunting, Vice President and General Manager
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Is it me, or is our country more angry and hateful today than say even five years ago? There was an election last year, and one side won and the other didn’t.

In years past, one would accept defeat and work harder to insure a different outcome in four years. 

It seems this most recent election has raised the level of anger to record heights. 

As an example, I reference the Women’s March, which was held last week.

I believe the march was initially a great idea. I understand the purpose of the march was to point out inequalities between men and women and to voice an unhappiness with our current president.

Those ladies had the right as Americans to let their voices be heard and to have a cry for change. That stated, I think the true effort and message is lost when you have the likes of Madonna wishing to “blow up the White House” and Ashley Judd reciting the same verbiage that Donald Trump used that infuriated so many women and men across this country.

How does this solve or accomplish anything. It only makes people angrier.

I think back to the hardships that were also real during the civil rights movement. True American heroes like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. made massive changes in our society and yet, never once did they utter vulgarity and issue threats.

Meanness and hate must stop. Applauding it and promoting it will not solve problems - it only adds to them.  Let’s change that, starting right here in Montgomery. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Sunday, April 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-04-30 04:31:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly