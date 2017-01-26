Elmore County rape suspect rearrested on new charge

An Elmore County man who was out of jail on bond following a Jan. 18 indictment on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree burglary is back in jail.

Chase Hughes, 27, was arrested without incident Thursday on a third-degree domestic violence charge after he allegedly violated the conditions of his bond. Court documents indicate Hughes contacted a state witness in the rape case against him.

Hughes is accused of kicking in the back door of an acquaintance in September before pulling her out of the shower and raping her.

The court document states Hughes called and texted the witness multiple times - from multiple numbers - asking her not to cooperate with the state's prosecution of him.

Hughes had fought for a lower bond since his arrest but was denied by District Judge Glenn Goggans after the state read lewd text messages from Hughes to the victim during the bond hearing. The messages were described as threatening and offensive.

However, the indictment signed on Jan. 17 satisfied Hughes' request. The bond was revised to a $280,000 property bond which Hughes made on Jan. 20.

The state is now asking the court to revoke that bond.

