Elmore County rape suspect rearrested on new charge - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Elmore County rape suspect rearrested on new charge

Chase Hughes (Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office) Chase Hughes (Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office)
ELMORE CO., AL (WSFA) -

An Elmore County man who was out of jail on bond following a Jan. 18 indictment on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree burglary is back in jail.

Chase Hughes, 27, was arrested without incident Thursday on a third-degree domestic violence charge after he allegedly violated the conditions of his bond. Court documents indicate Hughes contacted a state witness in the rape case against him.

Hughes is accused of kicking in the back door of an acquaintance in September before pulling her out of the shower and raping her.

The court document states Hughes called and texted the witness multiple times - from multiple numbers - asking her not to cooperate with the state's prosecution of him.

Hughes had fought for a lower bond since his arrest but was denied by District Judge Glenn Goggans after the state read lewd text messages from Hughes to the victim during the bond hearing. The messages were described as threatening and offensive.

However, the indictment signed on Jan. 17 satisfied Hughes' request. The bond was revised to a $280,000 property bond which Hughes made on Jan. 20. 

The state is now asking the court to revoke that bond.

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

