MI couple urges Montgomery mayor to address Blvd. issue that killed young son

The Buscherts sent a letter to Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange urging him to do something to fix the Blvd. roadway where their son, Jaden, was killed. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Nearly five weeks after their son, Jaden was hit and killed while crossing the South Boulevard in Montgomery, Timothy and Angela Buschert have written a letter to Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange stating they “will not stop pursuing” change to the roadway until “something is done”.

The Michigan couple's letter retells the events to the mayor that led up to their son’s fatal accident on Dec. 27. They said the 10-year-old was crossing the street with his father to get to Popeyes, which they said was “his favorite place to eat.”

Jaden Buschert was hit and killed by a vehicle while standing in the yellow turn lane that divides the six-lane highway.

Mayor Strange visited the roadway several days after the deadly incident. He'd received reports from the state that three pedestrians had been killed in the last three years while trying to cross the same stretch of the Boulevard, which extends from the light at Davenport Drive to the Interstate 65 exit. There are no bridges or intersections for pedestrians to use for a crosswalk.

During his visit, Mayor Strange stated that even though the city is invested in making sure roadways are safe, its role is limited in any potential changes to the South Boulevard because it is a federal highway that is overseen by ALDOT. On that same day, ALDOT released a statement extending sympathy to the family, but made no mention of reviewing any potential changes until after it received more information from the Montgomery Police Department on the incident.

Timothy Buschert said he took Mayor Strange’s action of going to the scene of the accident “seriously”, which is why he reached out. In his letter, Buschert also stated that Montgomery residents have reached out to him to express their concern about the lack of opportunities to safely cross the South Boulevard, encouraging him to take a stance.

“I promised that I would not stop until something is done,” Buschert said. “We believe if there had been a crosswalk or something there, our son would be alive because of it.”

The mayor said even though the letter is dated Jan. 12, he didn't get it until Thursday. He has not had a chance to read it but does plan to reply. He added there is already work being done.

“That is under the control of the Highway Department, but it doesn’t remove the obligation and the responsibility of us to protect our citizens and do everything we can,” Strange explained. “I did talk to the regional manager of DOT and acknowledged this issue.”

That’s not all. Mayor Strange said the Metropolitan Planning Organization, a joint effort from the city, county and state, is making $175,000 available to hire a consultant who will look at pedestrian and bicycle traffic patterns. He said the Southern Boulevard is a high priority focus for the study.

The couple ended their letter by stating, “Please, we beg of you, to make sure something is done about this. Let us know how we can actively be involved. We are willing to do whatever it takes to help save another pedestrian.”

When Buschert sent his letter to WSFA 12 News, he included that he and his wife will not stop pursuing this issue until a “crosswalk or bridge is built over that road.”

Buschert said he and his wife think it would be fitting for any potential structure to be named after their son.

