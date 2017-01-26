ASU student a finalist in "Shark Tank" style competition - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ASU student a finalist in "Shark Tank" style competition

Colby Smith (Source: ASU) Colby Smith (Source: ASU)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

ASU student Colby Smith has become a finalist in a "Shark Tank" style competition sponsored by IgniteMGM. The competition is Saturday at the Sanctuary in Montgomery. It runs from 3 to 6 p.m.  

Smith is one of nine finalists hoping to gain a portion of $12,000 prize. 

IgniteMGM is a community-pitch competition that is open to anyone with an idea that may make Montgomery better. People can submit their ideas online to compete for a chance to win grant money. 

“It’s an amazing feeling to be chosen as a finalist,” Smith said. “I was informed of the competition only two days before the submission date, so to be able to showcase my creativity on this platform is a privilege.”

Smith's idea is a social media community used to connect neighborhoods throughout Montgomery by coming together around one idea "Montgomery is awesome."

With this concept, Smith hopes to win a prize of $2,000 in the "Best idea in the social/digital media" category. There are two requirements to this category.

First, you must identify a problem or an opportunity in downtown Montgomery. Second , the applicants must pitch a solution that solves the problem using digital media. 

Three finalists in each category must pitch their idea to a panel of judges made up of experts in each field. 

One of the organizers of this event is the associate professor of public relations at ASU, Dr. L. Simone Byrd. 

“Anchoring and supporting this creativity to thrive will be vital to the future of Montgomery," Byrd said.  

If you would like more information on the pitch competition, visit ignitemgm.com .

