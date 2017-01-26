Suspended municipal judge working for city of Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Suspended municipal judge working for city of Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News file video) (Source: WSFA 12 News file video)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A suspended municipal judge is now working for the city of Montgomery.

Mayor Todd Strange confirmed Judge Lester Hayes is assisting the Office of City Investigations in legal matters.

In November, the Court of the Judiciary suspended Hayes for 11 months for imprisoning those who couldn't afford to pay fines, grossly deficient record keeping and employing a company to oversee debt collection. 

Strange defended the hire, saying Hayes is not working as a judge or an attorney, but he is providing expertise in legal matters or challenges for City Investigations.

"I see no reason, our legal people so no reason, our HR people see no reason why we could not hire under contract somebody of his caliber to do the things that he would be uniquely qualified to do - not as an attorney, not as a judge. They didn't suspend him from not being able to be employed," Strange said.

Hayes' contract with the city pays $6,500 a month.

