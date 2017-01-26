Montgomery ranks high on list of top value destinations for 2017

Are you having a feeling of wanderlust, but are unable to determine just where you would like to travel? Don't worry, Trivago is here to help!

With the help of an exclusive algorithm, Trivago has created a list of the top 50 best value destinations for 2017. The unique algorithm considers hotel prices and guest reviews to create a list of places that are not only affordable but also offer fun options for every type of traveler.

What can make a destination better than it being cheap? How about having it close to home?

Three Alabama cities appear on the top 50 list, two are in the top 20.

Each destination receives a tBVI score, which stands for the Best Value Index and is a scale that goes up to 100 and comprises of the consumer rating and the hotel price. The destinations are then ranked from highest to lowest tBVI score.

Coming in at an impressive number two and receiving a score of 89.86 tBVI is Alabama's capital city, Montgomery. With attractions such as the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl and the Montgomery Zoo, there is no wonder as to why Montgomery ranked so high.

For more fun things to do in Montgomery, check out their website.

Number sweet 16, receiving a score of 86.96 tBVI, is Alabama's port city, Mobile. For those who love parades and free beads, Mobile is the place for you. Being the founders of Mardi Gras, Mobile has almost an entire month full of parades. To find out more about Mobile, click here.

Receiving a score of 85 tBVI and a rank of 26 is Alabama's Magic City, Birmingham. Home of the world's largest cast iron statue, the Vulcan, Birmingham offers travelers many different attractions.

From the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame to Splash Adventure Waterpark, Birmingham offers activities for travelers of all ages. To see more fun things to do in Birmingham, click here.

For the full list of the top 50 value destinations, click here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.