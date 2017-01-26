Charges and bond amount climb for former AL corrections officer

New charges and a higher bond have been levied against a former Alabama corrections officer who was arrested on trafficking and possession charges Sunday.

Antwan Dandre Giles, 27, was originally charged with one count of possession of marijuana, one count of trafficking in illegal drugs, and five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and had a bond of $1.56 million.

Now, he's charged with two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, and ten counts of possession of a controlled substance. A new bond amount is set at $3.75 million.

Giles was arrested by Alabama Department of Corrections agents at Kilby Correctional Facility where he worked. Following his arrest, Giles resigned the position he'd held for the past three years.

Documents show that at the time of his arrest, Giles was in possession of over 28 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, Oxycodone, synthetic marijuana/spice, hydrocodone, buprenorphine, and Xanax.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.