AL's growing fire deaths highlights need for family safety plan

MONTGOMERY CO., AL (WSFA) -

For the first time in seven years, Alabama hit the triple-digit mark when it comes to deadly house fires. In 2016, a total of 109 people died. Sadly, 2017 is already off to a deadly start.

It's an experience seared into Leah Montalvo's memory.

"I could cry right now thinking about it because of everything we lost,” she said. Seven years ago her family’s home burned.

"It was like terrifying because we lost all our toys,” explained Montalvo’s young daughter.

Thankfully, Montalvo and her girls lived to tell the terrifying experience.

"We definitely have talked about, you know, if there is a fire how to get out how to be safe,” mom said.

It's that conversation Alabama State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says more families need to have as he looks at the latest fire fatality numbers.

"This year, to date, we're at 13 which is, frankly, way too many,” Pilgreen stressed. He says we're our own worst enemy.

"If you wait until the emergency happens, it's too late to plan,” he explained.

According to the fire marshal, it's no different than what we expect our schools to do with our children in an emergency.

"The goal is to figure out the quickest way. To get out and ok, once you get out, part of that plan should be ok where do the members of my family go?” Pilgreen said.

Once you escape, no matter what's been left behind, do not go back into harm's way.

"I'd say 99 percent of the time, if not greater, if somebody gets out initially and then they go back in, they don't make it out the second time,” Pilgreen.

Changing habits and behaviors and practicing a fire safety plan will reduce fire fatality numbers, he believes. Simply put, it can be a matter of life or death.

"You save your family, you get out,” according to Montalvo.

“Develop that plan, have a central location you can go to, everybody meets there and once you get to that location, whether all the members of your family are there or not, do not go back in,” Pilgreen urged. 

