Vaughn Road near Festival Plaza clear after crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Vaughn Road near Festival Plaza clear after crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Lanes of Vaughn Road in Montgomery near Festival Plaza are clear after a multi-vehicle crash. 

Our Assignment Manager Vince Hodges was on the scene and says the crash is causing heavy delays. According to Captain R.L. Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, there were no injuries from this crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly