Vaughn Road near Festival Plaza clear after crash

Lanes of Vaughn Road in Montgomery near Festival Plaza are clear after a multi-vehicle crash.

Our Assignment Manager Vince Hodges was on the scene and says the crash is causing heavy delays. According to Captain R.L. Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, there were no injuries from this crash.

FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: Accident at Vaughn near Festival Plaza. Big delays. Unsure of any injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/ZZrY3c7yeQ — Vince Hodges (@WSFA12DESK) January 27, 2017

No other details have been released at this time.

