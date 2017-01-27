Renewing your resolve to keep your 2017 resolution to get healthy

Exercise is one of the most popular new year's resolutions. We start the new year with lofty exercise goals, quickly get overwhelmed, then our backsides are back on the couch.

To get back on track, fitness experts suggest making exercise resolutions easier to achieve. Beth Evansek of the YMCA says, "Set a goal, but do many check points along the way to keep yourself inspired."

So instead of vowing to run a marathon, start with a 5K or even just one mile.

Find a workout buddy, or a whole group of buddies, to keep yourself motivated and accountable especially if boredom is a problem. Classes can keep exercise fresh and exciting so don't be afraid to get a little goofy.

Sometimes workouts are put on hold if there's an injury. As long as it's not a significant problem, a doctor may be able to help alter your exercise routine.

Lastly, take the “work” out of a workout and play instead! Shooting hoops or running around a playground are great ways to stay active in 2017 and beyond.

Experts also recommend scheduling workouts just like you do meetings or social events.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News/NBC. All rights reserved.