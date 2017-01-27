Eric: Chilly weekend ahead

Last weekend? Temperatures in the 70s with severe weather. This weekend? Temperatures in the 50s with no severe weather. I'll take the latter. A shot of cooler air has firmly established itself across Alabama. That will make for an unseasonably cool weekend, complimented by lots of sunshine and overall tranquil conditions...

TODAY: Morning temperatures around freezing are already in the process of warming up. Most spots end up better than 50 degrees (lower 50s for most), but northern locations might struggle to even get to the 50 degree mark. Sunshine will add a little warmth to your skin, but it's still on the breezy side counteracting the sunshine. Overall, it's just a cool afternoon no matter how you slice it.

Temperatures dip back to freezing overnight, so take the pets inside.

THIS WEEKEND: A trough across the eastern United States will be responsible for keeping us in the fridge all weekend long.

I can't imagine temperatures doing any better than low to middle 50s both Saturday and Sunday. There isn't any moisture around our viewing area, but a few snow flurries may climb extreme northeast Alabama late Sunday. That's about it.

NEXT WEEK: The trough pulls out by Tuesday, allowing warmer air to surge back northward. We'll be back in the 60s by Tuesday, but still dry. I don't see any real shot at rain until the end of next week.

