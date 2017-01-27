Sanders Lane residence a 'total loss' after Friday morning fire

A view of the thick, black smoke from Hwy. 231. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The fire at a home on Sanders Lane has been extinguished. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2900 block of Sanders Lane in Montgomery Friday morning. That's just off Hwy. 231 near the Northern Boulevard.

Officials with the Montgomery Fire Department said 18 firefighters responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m.

The residence and a camper are said to be a total loss, but no one was injured.

Fire rescue investigators are on the scene looking for the cause of the blaze.

This is a view of the house from Google Streetview.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.