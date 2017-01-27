Heart Gallery Alabama: India - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Heart Gallery Alabama: India

By Sally Pitts, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Heart Gallery Alabama) (Source: Heart Gallery Alabama)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Thousands of children across Alabama are looking for a sense of belonging, a place to call home. They are in Alabama's foster care system. Each week, we bring you the story of a child hoping to connect them with a loving family.  

This week, meet India. She enjoys arts & crafts, gymnastics, and reading. India does well in school and she loves anything, Hello Kitty.

To learn more about India, visit this website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly