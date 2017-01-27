Heart Gallery Alabama: India

Thousands of children across Alabama are looking for a sense of belonging, a place to call home. They are in Alabama's foster care system. Each week, we bring you the story of a child hoping to connect them with a loving family.

This week, meet India. She enjoys arts & crafts, gymnastics, and reading. India does well in school and she loves anything, Hello Kitty.

To learn more about India, visit this website.

