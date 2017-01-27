Prattville burglary suspect identified, taken into custody

Prattville police say a suspect wanted for the burglary of a Prattville home has been identified as a Montgomery man.

According to a release from CrimeStoppers, the suspect has been identified as Terry Wayne Montgomery. Montgomery has been taken into custody and is charged with two counts of Burglary third degree and two counts of theft of property third degree.

The charges against Montgomery stem from a burglary that took place on January 25th at Shady Oak Lane. Montgomery was captured on home surveillance video allegedly entering the homeowner's storage shed and stealing tools valued at over $800.

Montgomery is currently being held at the Autauga County Detention Center.

