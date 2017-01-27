Selma organizers work to establish city's first homeless shelter

Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.More >>
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.More >>
Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.More >>
Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.More >>
American solider dies in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside the city of Mosul.More >>
American solider dies in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside the city of Mosul.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.More >>
A kayaker was pronounced dead Sunday after being pulled from the Coosa River, says the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
A kayaker was pronounced dead Sunday after being pulled from the Coosa River, says the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on Kowaliga Bridge on Monday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on Kowaliga Bridge on Monday.More >>
For the second year in a row the War Eagle Flying Team at Auburn University is gearing up to compete in the National Intercollegiate Flying Association National Competition.More >>
For the second year in a row the War Eagle Flying Team at Auburn University is gearing up to compete in the National Intercollegiate Flying Association National Competition.More >>
The WSFA First Alert Weather Team has declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in anticipation of strong to severe thunderstorms set to impact the area now through early Monday morning.More >>
The WSFA First Alert Weather Team has declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in anticipation of strong to severe thunderstorms set to impact the area now through early Monday morning.More >>