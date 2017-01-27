Selma organizers work to establish city's first homeless shelter

Not far from downtown Selma, there is a hole in the ground; a hole that serves as somebody's home. The three-foot pit has two walls made of cinder blocks and a sunken piece of plywood for the roof.

"These people are desperate and will do what they have to do to survive," said Brad Perry, head of nutrition for the BOSCO Soup Kitchen in Selma.

This is the kind of shame that's driving Selma attorney Ainka Jackson to set up the city's first homeless shelter.

"There is mental illness, drugs, [and] people trying to escape life," Jackson said.

Jackson is the Executive Director for the Selma Center for Non-Violence, Truth, and Reconciliation. It's an issue that's been talked about and talked about for years in Selma but never came to fruition.

"One or two organizations have tried to do it but it hasn't been a collective, collaborative effort," Jackson said.

Jackson is determined to change that and make it happen with help of grant money from HUD and from people, such as local pastor Leodis Strong.

"We get phone calls asking for places to stay," said Strong, who is the pastor of Brown Chapel African-American Episcopal Church.

The Edmundite Missions feeds around 7,000 people per week, however:

"Not all of them are homeless. A lot of them may be at the poverty level who may not have a lot," said Grover Henry, Chief Program Officer for Edmundite Missions.

"We need all hands on deck," Jackson said.

According to Jackson, Dallas County had the distinction of being the poorest county in the state in 2014.

She has a goal of setting up a shelter within one year, one year to get the homeless off the streets and out of the hole.

