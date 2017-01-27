Fight over dog leads to fatal shooting in Coosa County

A dispute over a dog apparently led to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 63-year-old man in Coosa County Wednesday.

Coosa County Sheriff Terry Wilson said officers responded to a call of a person shot around 1:20 p.m. on Coosa County Road 5 in the Hidden Valley Community.

When officers and medics arrived, they found local resident Charlie Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to UAB Hospital where he later died.

An investigation indicates Hayes was having a dispute with 73-year-old Marble Valley resident Michael Mitchell when he was shot.

No arrest or charges have been filed at this point.

The investigation is actively ongoing and all findings will be turned over to the 40th Judicial Circuit District Attorney when the investigation is completed.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.