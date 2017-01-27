MPD: Student suffers 'very minor cut' in altercation at JD - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MPD: Student suffers 'very minor cut' in altercation at JD

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after an altercation at Jeff Davis High School on Friday led to a student suffering a "very minor cut." 

Police say the school was placed on temporarily lockdown due to a fight between two students. One of the students sustained a minor cut during the altercation. 

According to MPD, charges are pending but they would not say what those charges are. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly