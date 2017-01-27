Missing Autauga County woman with dementia found safe

Ms. Miles has been located and is safe. (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

A missing Autauga County woman has been found in safe condition a day after disappearing.

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office said Mary Ellen Miles, 79, was found safe and unharmed in Burnsville. That's in Dallas County.

The sheriff's office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had issued missing senior alerts for Miles, who has dementia, a day after she left her residence.

She went to the power company in Prattville around 2 p.m. and was seen by Demopolis police around 7 p.m.

It was originally reported that Demopolis police gave Miles directions back to Prattville. Police Chief Tommie Reese says that was not the case and that police did not have any contact with Miles.

According to Reese, an officer with the Demopolis Police Department saw the vehicle with out of state plates (Miles' vehicle has Texas plates) and ran the tag number to see if it was stolen. After the tag came back clear, there was no reason to stop the vehicle.

The only way authorities knew the vehicle had been seen in the area is because the plates were checked in the Demopolis area by the officer.

Miles was located through the combined efforts of the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA, Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Selma police, and Mississippi State Troopers.

