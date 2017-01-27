VA gets some exemptions from federal hiring freeze

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Friday that it has been exempted from a federal hiring freeze. New president Donald Trump instituted a federal hiring freeze on Jan. 23, days after taking office.

The memo gives the VA the ability to continue filling essential positions that provide public safety services for veterans.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs intends to exempt anyone it deems necessary for public health and safety, including frontline caregivers,” Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Snyder said. “The President and VA remain committed to seeing that our Veterans receive the quality care and benefits they’ve earned. This is the right thing to do for our Veterans.”

