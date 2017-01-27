Troy hits the diamond for first practice of season

Year one is in the books for Troy head baseball coach Mark Smartt and now, he's focused on year two.

"I'll be a better coach here too, but dadgum Coach [Bobby] Pierce made it look easy for 13 years and hopefully I can get back into that mode this year," said Smartt."

The Trojans hit the field Friday for practice number one with the season opener just three weeks away.

"We're really excited," said junior Matt Sanders. "It's good to be in the field today instead of in the cage. We're looking forward to it."

"Just coming out here for the first practice, that's exciting enough," said pitcher Corey Childress. "Three weeks; I'm looking forward to it, can't wait."

Troy will rely heavily on the bat this season and on the man leading the offense, senior Joey Denison.

"I'm just trying to give these guys someone to look to," said Denison. "Doing the right thing, competing the right way."

"He's played a lot of baseball," said Smartt. "He had a great junior year also; all-conference. He's a guy we will count on early and probably throughout the year."

If you think the Trojans have an easy schedule this season, you're sadly mistaken. Seven of the Trojans' opponents this year played in last year's NCAA tournament including the defending National Champions, Coastal Carolina.

"We get, for the first time in our Division I history, we get an opportunity to play the defending national champion this spring," said Smartt. "That's never happened."

"We always want to look to play the best teams and see how good we can match up against them," said sophomore Cory Gill. "Everybody is pretty excited and we're confident we can do well in the conference this year."

The Trojans hit the ground running to start the season as they take on a very solid Xavier squad on Feb. 17 at Riddle-Pace Field.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.