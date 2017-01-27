Battle lines drawn over permitless concealed carry bill before session starts

A lawmaker wants to make the state of Alabama the next constitutional carry state.

Sen. Gerald Allen has pre-filed a bill, which if passed, would allow guns to be conceal carried throughout the state without a permit.

“The Second Amendment is a right, a freedom," Allen said. "This is all about freedom. It’s a fundamental issue here. The Second Amendment wasn’t meant to be a problem for anyone to pay a fee.”

Some law enforcement officials have come out in opposition to the bill.

“Just saying, 'Do what you want to do and how you want to do it,' and that’s not what we need in Alabama,” warned Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham. “It makes me kind of nervous because I’m the sheriff, I have a lot of people that depend on me to make sure their husbands, their wives their kids, their grand kids come home at the end of the day.“

Sheriff Cunningham and others said they will fight the bill when it comes up for debate.

