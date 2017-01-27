Vernon: Cool weekend ahead

Cloudy skies and cool northerly winds limited heating throughout the day. Highs this afternoon were limited from the upper 40s to low 50s. This evening cloud cover will gradually break up but not completely go away. A few clouds will linger as chilly northerly air continues to flow into our area. Overnight lows will likely drop just below freezing around 31 degrees.

Not much will change through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both feature a good mix of sun and clouds as conditions remain seasonable. Upper level winds will continue to transport cool northerly air into the Deep South so that will continue our trend of 50 degree temperatures through the afternoon. Nighttime lows will flirt with the freezing mark each night in the lower 30s.

Next week we'll go through a gradual warming trend that will place afternoon highs in the 60s as early as Tuesday. We will likely see a moisture deprived cold front move through the area midweek. We'll see a uptick in cloud cover but moisture return ahead of the front will not be enough to produce widespread showers.

VERNON TURNER, WSFA FIRST ALERT METEOROLOGIST